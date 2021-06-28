Online Event Explores How Plastics Companies Can Achieve Net Zero

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) is hosting a half-day online seminar on ‘Achieving Net Zero’, taking place on 6 July. The event will explore the reasons for aiming for net zero and practical advice for plastics companies wishing to achieve it.

The online event will begin with a welcome from BPF Director-General Philip Law, who will discuss why he and the BPF believe that aiming for net zero is so crucial for the plastics industry. This message will be followed by a session from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS) Senior Policy Adviser Catherine Westoby and Policy Advisor: Net Zero Public Engagement Sam Lux, who will explain the importance of net zero and how it is good for business. They will examine what the UK government is doing to encourage businesses to achieve net zero.

They will be followed by Sarah Laidler, technical lead for the Carbon Trust Standard for Zero Waste to Landfill. Sarah will explore how companies can set effective and credible net zero targets, how to begin their journey and how to ensure that their goals are achievable.

In the second half of the event there will be a session by the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) COP26 Project Manager Vivek Raval, who will present on its Goal 13 Impact Platform, which aims to stimulate cross-sector collaboration. He will be followed by two industry case studies from Husqvarna Group Operations Director Caraline Robinson and BASF Group Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director Geoff Mackey, who will explain what their companies are doing on their journey towards net zero.

The final session of the day will feature energy expert Dr Robin Kent from Tangram Technology, who will provide a practical guide on how your company can work towards net zero.

BPF Director-General Philip Law comments:

Striving towards net zero is crucial for the future success of our industry and many companies are now embarking on this journey. This event will provide plastics manufacturers with practical advice on how to achieve net zero and insights into the benefits of incorporating it into their corporate strategy.

Achieving Net Zero will run from 13.00 to 16.10 on 6 July. The event costs £49 + VAT for BPF members and £99 + VAT for non-members.

Full details of this online seminar can be found at bpf.co.uk.