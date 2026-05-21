Packaging’s boldest ideas are back at London Packaging Week 2026

London Packaging Week returns to Excel London on 16 & 17 September 2026, with registration now officially open.

× Expand london packaging week

A key meeting place for the global packaging industry, London Packaging Week brings together the brands, designers, suppliers and innovators shaping the future of packaging. Following a record-breaking 2025 edition, the show returns for two days of discovery, collaboration and commercial insight in the heart of the capital.

The 2026 edition is set to welcome more than 5,700 visitors, over 220 exhibitors and thousands of packaging solutions from across the global supply chain. From materials innovation and structural design to sustainability, regulation and brand experience, it provides a focused environment where the sector’s most important conversations take place in real time.

Across the show floor, visitors will explore the full breadth of the packaging ecosystem through five core sectors: luxury packaging, beauty and personal care, premium and luxury drinks, FMCG and consumer goods, and packaging design and innovation. Together, these areas reflect the complete lifecycle of packaging — from concept and material development through to production, compliance and consumer experience.

Alongside the exhibition, visitors will access a free-to-attend content programme featuring talks, panels and industry discussions. The agenda will explore the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the sector, including sustainability legislation, EPR, circularity, accessibility, material innovation and the evolving role of packaging in brand storytelling.

Josh Brooks, Divisional Director – Packaging Portfolio at Easyfairs, said: “London Packaging Week is where the industry connects as a single, unified ecosystem. It is no longer defined by separate sectors or silos, but by shared challenges across the entire packaging value chain.

“The momentum from last year’s record-breaking edition has carried into 2026. We are seeing that energy continue to build, with strong engagement already across all sectors from luxury and beauty to drinks and FMCG. It reflects an industry that is not only present but actively invested in what comes next.”

The 2026 edition also reflects continued momentum across its exhibitor base, with leading global and specialist suppliers confirmed. Returning exhibitors include Amcor, Fedrigoni, Billerud, Autajon, Kurz, Sun Branding and Ecosurety, alongside a wider network of converters, materials innovators and packaging specialists from across Europe.

The event also welcomes a strong cohort of first-time exhibitors, including Sabert, PakTech, Coppice and Sustain Holdings, reflecting continued expansion across foodservice, circular materials and sustainable packaging systems.

London Packaging Week continues to strengthen its position as a uniquely London platform with global influence. With 92% of visitors based in the UK and participation from leading British and international brands including Diageo, William Grant & Sons, Jo Malone, Harrods, Selfridges and Penhaligon’s, the event reflects the commercial strength and creative influence of the UK packaging ecosystem.

Supported by organisations including WRAP, INCPEN, Walpole, British Beauty Council and BCMPA, London Packaging Week remains closely aligned with the institutions shaping the industry’s future direction.

Registration is now officially open for London Packaging Week on 16 & 17 September.