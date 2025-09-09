Palsgaard to present food-grade, plant-based additive solutions at K 2025

Palsgaard is set to present its latest safe and responsible chemistry innovations at K 2025. Event attendees will be able to learn how the company’s food-grade, plant-based additives can provide high performance while fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements for resin producers.

Palsgaard's Einar polymer additives come in a variety of physical forms.

The key highlight of Palsgaard’s exhibit is its new anti-fouling additive, Einar 987. Developed from renewable vegetable oils, the additive is designed to replace ethoxylated amines. Einar 987 is food-contact approved, effective at low dosage levels (100-300 ppm), and provides high reactor efficiency and product quality while eliminating toxic legacies.

Other Palsgaard highlights include:

Anti-static solutions like the Einar 601 and Einar 608 PL , which reduce dust attraction, control static build-up, and improve processing efficiency in PE, PP, EVA, PLA, PA, and PVC applications.

, which reduce dust attraction, control static build-up, and improve processing efficiency in PE, PP, EVA, PLA, PA, and PVC applications. Anti-fog solutions like the Einar 618 and Einar 422, which keep food packaging clear in hot and cold storage conditions, extend shelf life and reduce food waste.

“Einar 987 was designed to balance performance with safety,” said Laura Juhl, Application Manager of Palsgaard’s Bio-speciality Additives. “It not only helps resin producers maintain stable reactor performance and consistent product quality, but also provides a safer, food-contact compliant alternative to conventional chemistries. That combination gives customers real confidence in the future of their production.”

Ulrik Aunskjær, Director at Palsgaard, adds, “For more than 100 years, responsibility has been part of our DNA. Our goal is to be a trusted partner that gives customers peace of mind. And this is not just through innovative, plant-based additives like Einar 987, but also through the long-term commitments we make to safety, compliance, and sustainability across the value chain.”

If you are attending K 2025, you can find Palsgaard in Hall 7, Level 1, Booth C15.