Panel speakers announced for PVC 2021

IOM3 is pleased to announce Karin Helmstaedt will be joining us for PVC 2021 as a moderator at this year’s virtual event. Karen is most known for her role as a TV host for Deutsche Welle.

Karin is a Canadian-born journalist, moderator, and TV host based in Berlin, Germany. She studied in Toronto, Montreal and Paris, and embarked on her journalistic career in sports, writing for newspapers and magazines before making the move into broadcasting. Karin has experience moderating in a broad range of sectors from plastics to rail transport and promises to ignite a lively discussion as she moderates both panel sessions on day one.

The conference boasts an impressive line-up, delivering a current, comprehensive and wide-ranging technical programme of original papers with over 60 topical papers spanning 7 key topic streams.

Nino Mann, Consultant at Vinylution Limited and PVC Organising Committee member said, ‘I started attending the PVC conference in 1990. In my view, no other event in the PVC calendar combines the breadth and quality of papers with location, networking and fun. PVC 2021 offers an excellent range of topics in terms of papers and discussion opportunities, and we have an opportunity to explore and exploit digital technology to perhaps open fresh and new dimensions to our experience.’

Featured speakers include:

• Geir Tuft, CEO, INOVYN

• Vincent Stone, Technical & Environmental Affairs Manager, EVCM

• Henry Warren, Director, IHS Markit

• Jürgen Luderer, Sales and Product Director, Vinnolit

• Richard Krock, Senior Vice President, Vinyl Institute

• Hideo Shindo, Executive Director, Vinyl Environment Council Japan

• Michela Mastrantonio, Manager, European Plasticisers

• Ole Grøndahl Hansen, Product Manager PVC Med Alliance

