Paving the way forward with apprentices

BP&R sits down with Dale Thomson, Apprentice Training Manager, and Stephanie Lowe, Deputy at SNIPEF, to discuss the SPAY competition’s 50-year-long success and the importance of apprenticeships in the Scottish plumbing and heating landscape specifically and in the industry at large.

[GD] I know SNIPEF is partnered with BPEC. What does this partnership hope to achieve?

[DT] The partnership between SNIPEF and BPEC goes a long way. Our competition has always involved a copper exercise, a lead exercise and, previously, a theoretical exercise. In 2023 we also introduced a renewable competition in line with our current heating technologies. The latter aligns with the government’s net-zero target, as we aim to show our contribution to achieving them. In the past, colleges would send their best overall apprentice across all three categories, meaning the winner would be the best overall competitor in all three disciplines. About seven years ago, we revamped the format, with colleges sending apprentices to compete in one of the three categories.

BPEC also recently became the sponsor of the rebranded SkillPLUMB Copper Category, serving as Scotland’s qualifying heat for the UK-wide SkillPLUMB competition. We have 18 participants in the copper category, 10 in the lead and 8 in the renewable technology. The top eight apprentices from the UK heats are invited to the WorldSkills UK final in South Wales. If they qualify, they can access the WorldSkills final in Shanghai in 2026. So, the competition starts in Scotland, but it extends much further.

[SL] SNIPEF and BPEC share the same values. We’re committed to finding the best-qualified individuals in our industry who can carry out work safely and professionally.

[GD] Why do you think the SPAY competition is still so successful after 50 years?

[DT] It showcases the best of our industry. It’s particularly important now as the sector is experiencing a massive skills shortage. SPAY highlights what skills people are developing and the benefits they could bring to their future employer and the industry while encouraging employers to hire more apprentices. Most of the employers took part in the competition themselves and are now returning as judges, sponsors or helping design some of the tasks.

[SL] It’s not only about apprentices but about their employers, too. Their role enables apprentices to join the industry and gain hands-on, real-life experiences. Many employers come to the event to see how their apprentices are doing. But it’s also a way of giving back to the industry the support they’ve received.

[DT] SPAY brings the industry together. You can find apprentices, college lecturers, managing agents, merchants, exhibitors and so on. It’s a space for everyone. Plus, we always adapt the competition to ensure it stays relevant. For example, we’ve introduced the renewable technologies category to highlight low-carbon systems such as heat pumps, solar thermal and rainwater harvesting.

[GD] Why do you think apprenticeships are so crucial in the current plumbing and heating landscape, and in general?

[SL] In the current Scottish plumbing and heating landscape, apprenticeships are important because employers want people who have first-hand experience. They’re crucial in ensuring we’re forever getting the next generation of talent. Our programme provides employment for four years, and a life-long career with all the necessary skills. Apprenticeships open opportunities for different career pathways within the industry. And it’s not only young people who undertake them – we have a diverse group in terms of age and background, which shows great potential.

We often visit schools and attend events to change people’s perceptions of what the plumbing and heating profession is, as individuals are often unaware of the complexities of heating systems. We also want everyone to feel welcome into our industry, especially women, and show them that they can gain many transferrable skills.

[DT] Apprenticeships are vital because they combine real-life situations with theoretical learning. There’s no point in just doing a course at college if you’re not faced with hands-on, real-life experiences. They offer the best of both worlds.

[GD] Employers seem reluctant to invest in apprentices, with only 22% likely to recruit an apprentice in the next six months. What do you think this is due to?

[SL] In the last year, employers have seen a 40% increase in wages for apprentices, making it expensive to hire them. Both the UK National Minimum Wage and national insurance contributions increased, putting significant financial pressure on businesses. Currently, employers take on apprentices for four years without getting any financial support throughout this period.

SNIPEF receives funding from the Scottish Government to run the apprenticeship scheme, helping the employer and its apprentice complete the trade, while also benefiting the industry. We use this funding to pay colleges to finance their courses, and we also manage the qualification content. However, the Scottish Government hasn’t raised the funding in over eight years which makes running the business increasingly difficult. There needs to be more joint-up efforts from the various departments in the Scottish Government. Employers are supporting the economy by providing long employment and the provision of low-carbon technology in people’s homes.

[DT] We’ve also suffered from a lot of college industrial action, which resulted in many apprentices being delayed from completing their course. So, there are employers who still have an apprentice overdue completing their course and can’t take on another one because it’s too costly to support both.

[GD] What can the government do to help?

[SL] The Scottish Government for Further Education’s financial priority is schools, universities and colleges. So, the only avenue I can think of is for the Scottish Government to support employers who are providing four years of employment for apprentices. The Scottish Government has funding for those employing people for one year at inflated rates, but we would like this provision extended to apprenticeships offering four years and a career.

I would like the Minister for Employment to recognise that our employers are contributing to the economy by taking on someone for four years, giving them a career and teaching them how to carry out safe work in society. The lack of apprenticeship funding for employers is a huge concern to us and our industry, and we need the government to respond as soon as possible.