PERIPLAST spotlights proven upcycling technology at Interplas 2026

PERIPLAST is set to highlight its proven upcycling technology at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). According to the company, its solution has set a benchmark in waste valorisation. Event attendees can find PERIPLAST in Hall 9, Stand Q89.

× Expand PERIPLAST PERIPLAST's mixed plastic lumber extrusion line

Interplas visitors can explore ways to optimise recycling processes, handle complex waste streams, and scale production to meet the demand for sustainable materials, with the help of the PERIPLAST team.

The company is celebrating its 40th anniversary, with its Plastic Lumber Extrusion Line widely implemented across international markets. The Line helps transform complex plastic waste into durable materials for infrastructure and urban furniture, ideal for use within the agriculture and landscaping sectors. Having been continuously improved since 2021, this technology is now fully integrated into industrial operations where efficiency and scalability are key.

Additionally, the company brings expertise in the manufacturing and development of PVC Mixers. This helps to reinforce its position as a comprehensive solutions provider for the plastics industry.