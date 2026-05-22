PiovanGroup reveals its stand line-up ahead of Interplas 2026

PiovanGroup, along with its brands Piovan, Pelletron and Thermal Care, is set to exhibit at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). At the company’s stand, attendees can find out more about its solutions for material handling, dosing, feeding, drying, and granulation. Attendees can find PiovanGroup in Hall 9, Stand Q50.
PiovanGroup
PiovanGroup, here at PRSE 2026, will be at Interplas 2026
During the event, visitors can experience a live demonstration of the Winfactory 4.0, the supervision software designed by Piovan that aims to increase plants' productivity while also optimising product quality. Pelletron will present its Deduster XP15, which is specifically designed for the plastics production and compounding industry. The series is available for unloading capacities from 500-1500 kg/h of all types of granular products that must be cleaned before packaging, shipping or processing.
Solutions on display at PiovanGroup’s stand include:
- HandlinkEvo: The manual coupling station avoids contamination.
- Easy3: Helps verify the correct locking or matching of source and destination, while also stopping feeding cycles when problems arise.
- S Series: A range of single-phase hopper loaders.
- Quantum Q50: A high-precision gravimetric dosing unit.
- Lybra: A volumetric dosing unit equipped with an S50 single-phase hopper loader.
- GMP Dryer: Which can adapt and automatically control operating parameters like temperature, dew point, and flow rate.
- Easytherm: Thermal Care’s range of mould temperature control units enhances flexibility and reliability for injection blow moulding and extrusion processes.