PiovanGroup reveals its stand line-up ahead of Interplas 2026

PiovanGroup, along with its brands Piovan, Pelletron and Thermal Care, is set to exhibit at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). At the company’s stand, attendees can find out more about its solutions for material handling, dosing, feeding, drying, and granulation. Attendees can find PiovanGroup in Hall 9, Stand Q50.

× Expand PiovanGroup PiovanGroup, here at PRSE 2026, will be at Interplas 2026

During the event, visitors can experience a live demonstration of the Winfactory 4.0, the supervision software designed by Piovan that aims to increase plants' productivity while also optimising product quality. Pelletron will present its Deduster XP15, which is specifically designed for the plastics production and compounding industry. The series is available for unloading capacities from 500-1500 kg/h of all types of granular products that must be cleaned before packaging, shipping or processing.

Solutions on display at PiovanGroup’s stand include: