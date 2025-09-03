PIXARGUS to showcase two new systems from the XLine series at K 2025

PIXARGUS is set to exhibit two new machines from its XLine series at K 2025. The ProfilControl 7 PlastX system focuses on the requirements needed in plastic extrusion, while the ProfilControl 7 RubberFleX is designed for rubber extrusion. A new sensor head has been produced to achieve maximum precision and reliability with minimum complexity. Additionally, the AllRounDia Dual Vision will be showcasing its new hardware and software upgrade at K 2025.

× Expand PIXARGUS ProfilControl 7 PlastX System.

“We have avoided over-dimensioning in every respect, clearly focusing on achieving maximal performance and control with minimal system complexity,” said Michael Frohn, Sales Manager at PIXARGUS. “With ProfilControl XLine, we are launching a product portfolio designed to provide a system perfectly tailored to and focused on what is really needed in the respective industry and production segment – combining efficiency, modularity and economy with unprecedented performance.”

About the ProfilControl 7 XLine

The ProfilControl 7 XLine series’ new modular sensor head design eliminates the complete housing and hinged cover design elements. The open sensor plate features a predefined hole pattern, enabling flexible camera positioning in accordance with sector-specific setup. Up to 700 high-performance LEDs produce a homogeneous illumination field with maximal light yield, with the ProfilControl software filtering out interfering external light effects. Defects and defect sources are identified early on, minimising the risk of out-of-spec production.

The system’s software enables intuitive operation as well as time-saving automated inspection processes. Focused analysis functions ensure the effectiveness of defect tracking. Additionally, the system features new smart assistance functions, like those that support the user in setting up the inspection process for products with varying surfaces. Now, the system provides the optimal roughness value, resulting in minimal manual effort for the user.

The ProfilControl 7 PlastX and ProfilControl 7 RubberFlex are available as turnkey systems for standard applications in profile extrusion lines. The systems are laid out to perform dimension measurement or surface inspection, or both. The standard equipment includes an external 21.5” multi-touch monitor, a mobile support frame, and the encoder.

ProfilControl 7 PlastX

Combining enhanced performance with cost efficiency, the ProfilControl 7 PlastX is particularly ideal for use in the window construction industry. The complete, all-round inspection process enables reliable detection even of the smallest surface defects and geometrical deviations, helping to reduce scrap and process costs. To detect grooves, the system integrates a special software module. In its basic version, ProfilControl 7 PlastX requires only four cameras due to the combination of optimised optics with high-performance camera elements. This can be expanded to six cameras with adapted positioning.

× Expand PIXARGUS ProfilControl 7 RubberFleX System.

ProfilControl 7 RubberFlex

Whereas the ProfilControl 7 RubberFlex can fulfil the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry. Handling quality control of elastic, variable, and filigree rubber profiles, the modular sensor head is freely configurable with up to eight cameras. This flexible positioning of the cameras allows for the continuous and complete capturing of all areas. The risk of deformations is limited with perfect dimensional accuracy guaranteed.

AllRounDia DualVision upgrades

The all-rounder for tube and hose inspection has received a hardware and software upgrade. The inline inspection system now features a measuring field of 70 mm and is available with a separate screen and encoder.

The established compact design, plug & play functions, and Two-in-One technology are now complemented by powerful system extensions and additional analysis tools, enhancing defect detection. The new Coil Change Module enables automated coil changing, while the new SCADA Log Module allows for the tracking of alterations both quickly and reliably.