Plast Milan organiser launches new ‘green’ event for 2022

Trade show organiser Fiera Milano will host the inaugural edition of Greenplast – although regular visitors to Plast – Italy’s largest plastics trade show, held in Milan – will recognise the retention of elements of the original Plast branding in the Greenplast logo. The new event takes place 3-6 May 2022 in Milan.

× Expand Greenplast's new logo borrows elements from the Plast trade show

The organisers stress that this is an exhibition and convention dedicated to materials, technologies, and converting processes for plastics and rubber, “with a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability, recovery and recycling of materials, and energy efficiency”. Plast (known to some visitors as Plast Milan) will be held September 5-8 2023.

The circular economy is to be the core theme of the event, but Fiera Milano also says Industry 4.0, and an emphasis on Italian-made quality will also have their place.

The scope of the exhibitor list includes suppliers of:

Virgin, low-impact, low-carbon-footprint raw materials, secondary raw materials, biopolymers, additives;

semi-finished and finished products made from innovative, recycled, or biologically sourced materials;

machinery, equipment, and systems that combine low energy consumption with high performance, high-efficiency processing and are able to use innovative, recycled and/or biologically sourced materials;

systems and machinery for the selection, processing, and recycling of plastics and rubber;

support and consulting services for plastics and rubber production generally, recovery and recycling;

and public corporations, consortia, and organisations active in plastics and rubber recycling.

The event will also feature the third edition of Packaging Speaks Green, an international forum dedicated to sustainability in the packaging supply chain.

Greenplast will be held in parallel with IPACK-IMA, the international exhibition for the packaging industry, Print4All (dedicated to commercial and industrial printing), Intralogistica Italia (systems for industrial materials handling, warehouse management, materials storage, and picking) and, for the first time in Milan, Pharmintech (processing, and packaging solutions for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical).