Plastics Hall of Fame Gala to be held outside USA for the first time

Key Highlights:

The next “Plastics Hall of Fame Class” will take place at K 2025 in Düsseldorf and will recognise outstanding achievements and developments by experts of the plastics industry.

Induction into the Plastics Hall of Fame is a recognition of both living and deceased personalities who have made major contributions to influencing and driving the plastics industry.

Nominations for the “Plastics Hall of Fame Class of 2025” are now open until late February 2025.

× Expand Messe Düsseldorf

For the first time, the induction ceremony of the “Plastics Hall of Fame Class of 2025” will be held outside the USA. The ceremony will take place on 7 October 2025, the eve of K 2025, the world-leading trade fair for plastics and rubber, in Düsseldorf. Induction into the Plastics Hall of Fame is a recognition of both living and deceased personalities who have made major contributions to influencing and driving the plastics industry.

Commenting on this Maureen Steinwall, president Hall of Fame, said: “K in Düsseldorf offers the ideal platform to further promote the internationalisation of the Plastics Hall of Fame and to honour individuals from all over the world who have made a special contribution to the international success of the plastics industry.”

The Plastics Hall of Fame was brought to life by the magazine Modern Plastics in cooperation with the Society of the Plastics Industry (SPI) in 1972. At the beginning, only important individuals from America were recognised in the Plastics Hall of Fame. With the increasing globalisation of the plastics industry, the need to also acknowledge the global accomplishments and innovations in this area was recognised. This is why in 2004 the Plastics Hall of Fame started accepting international nominations. This step made it possible to recognise outstanding achievements and developments by experts from all over the world and stress the global importance of the plastics industry. The Plastics Hall of Fame currently has 235 members from 10 countries.

“We are delighted that the Plastics Hall of Fame has chosen K as the venue for its first gala outside the USA. This means there will be another glamorous highlight on the eve of K 2025,” says Thomas Franken, director K at Messe Düsseldorf.

Every 18 months the newly elected members are honoured as part of a ceremony. The board of the Plastics Hall of Fame Inc. acts as a screening committee for the nominations, which are then checked and voted upon by the current members.

Nominations for the “Plastics Hall of Fame Class of 2025” are now open until late February 2025. Find the nomination form here.