Plastics Industry Awards 2021 returns with a Hybrid Event

After skipping a year in 2020 thanks to the pandemic, the Plastics Industry Awards return for 2021, culminating in a glamorous, Christmas-themed black tie gala evening and live entertainment at the new venue of The Waldorf Hilton, London on Thursday 2nd December.

For the first time in its history, the announcement of the winners will also be broadcast as part of a two-day livestream networking and learning event featuring “Ask The Expert” webinars and Q&A sessions, starting on 1st December. Entries for the awards via the website www.plasticsawards.com have now opened and are set to close on 14thJune.

“After a very difficult year for everyone in 2020, I am delighted that we are able to bring back the Plastics Industry Awards for our 20th Anniversary year. Never has it felt more important to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of our industry,” said Matt Barber, Sales and Events Director at Crain Communications. “Our thanks go to our Platinum sponsor Engel UK and gold sponsors Hasco and Meusburger, whose generous support has helped us to stage this year’s event.”

Companies and individuals including product designers, OEM manufacturers, suppliers, plastics processors, consultants, apprentices and trainees from across the plastics sector in the UK and Republic of Ireland are encouraged to enter.

The sustainable use of plastics will be a core consideration for the judging of all 15 awards this year, while specific awards designed to recognise environmental achievements include the best environmental or energy efficiency initiative award, the best recycled plastic product category, sponsored by RECOUP, and the materials innovation award.

The design awards for Best Consumer Product and Best Industrial Product have been widened this year and can include an international element for UK product designs. The Young Designer Award, which has served as a springboard for many careers, returns for 2021. Additional categories recognising industry innovation include best business initiative, best training and development programme and best technology application.

A special award to recognise the industry’s COVID-19 Business Hero has been introduced for 2021. This category will honour businesses that have reacted to the global pandemic and pivoted operations to be a force for good within the plastics industry. Likely examples might include making specialist PPE, providing specific machinery or resources to help businesses and people during these difficult times, as well as adapting businesses in the light of the pandemic to retain jobs and win new business through innovation.

Individual awards include the the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year, which carries a prize of £500 donated by the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA).

One of the most sought-after awards is the Processor of the Year trophy, supported by Platinum awards sponsors Engel UK. There are also supplier partnership awards for prime machinery, ancillary machinery and toolmakers. Gold awards sponsors are Hasco (Supplier Partnerships – Toolmaker) and Meusburger(Apprentice or Trainee).

The awards also enjoy the support of industry associations including The BPF (British Plastics Federation), RECOUP (Recycling of Used Plastics – Best Recycled Product), the GTMA, PlastikCity, PMMDA (Polymer Machinery Manufacturers & Distributors Association), the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association) and Sustainable Plastics publication.

Table bookings for the gala dinner and awards ceremony are now available. Tickets include a champagne reception, four course dinner with wine, awards presentation and after-dinner entertainment.Companies and organisations booking a table also receive a listing on the Plastics Industry Awards website for the two-day hybrid event.

Plastics Industry Awards 2021 Categories:

Apprentice or Trainee Award

Best Business Initiative

Best Consumer Product Design – International

Best Environmental or Energy Efficiency Initiative

Best Industrial Product Design – International

Best Recycled Plastic Product

Best Technology Application

Best Training & Development Programme

Materials Innovation Award

Processor Award

Supplier Partnership – Ancillary Machinery

Supplier Partnership – Prime Machinery

Supplier Partnership – Toolmaker

COVID-19 Business Hero Award

Young Designer Award

For online entry and more information about the Plastics Industry Awards 2021, visit: www.plasticsawards.com