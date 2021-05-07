Plastics Industry Awards appoint panel of 26 judges as Unsung Hero returns

PIA 2020 logo master

As the first entries begin to arrive, the organisers of the Plastics Industry Awards 2021 have announced a panel of no less than 26 independent judges who will together share the task of deciding the shortlisted and winning entries in 16 prestigious awards. The Unsung Hero award returns by popular demand in addition to the new Covid-19 Business Hero award.

“I am delighted that we have been able to assemble such a diverse and distinguished panel of experts to judge the Plastics Industry awards this year,” said Matt Barber, Sales and Events Director at Crain Communications. “Together they represent every part of the UK plastics industry including product design, manufacturing, engineering and recycling with the expertise and experience to judge their industry peers with effective scrutiny and impartiality.”

The Plastics Industry Awards 2021 Judges are:

John Boult, Associate Professor of Design Strategy, Brunel University

Richard Brown, former Managing Director, RJG Technologies

John Carr, Consultant

Peter Clarke, Head of Creative Engineering, GR8 Engineering

Dr Peter Cox, Plastics Consultancy Network and Owner, Peter Cox Associates

Gary Crutchley, Lead Rubber and Tire Consultant, Smithers

Laura Edwards, Human Resources Business Partner, Materials Science and Engineering, Smithers

Stuart Foster, CEO, RECOUP

Dr Mercia Gick, Retired, British Plastics Federation

Simon Hubbard, Director of Product Testing and Processing, Smithers

Stephen Hunt, Membership Services Director, British Plastics Federation

Suzanne Johnstone, Co-founder, PS Partnerships

Dr George Kellie, Chairman, Kellie Technologies

Dr Robin Kent, Plastics Consultancy Network and Tangram Technology

Karen Laird, Editor, Sustainable Plastics

Don Loepp, Editor, Plastics News

Steve May-Russell, CEO, Smallfry

Pravin S Mistry, Plastics Consultancy Network and Global CEO, PREA Technology

Julia Moore, Chief Executive, GTMA

Darren Nock, Global Tooling Manager, Agco

Graeme Paterson, Managing Director, Brightworks

Dave Raine, Deputy Chairman, PMMDA and Roboshot Sales Manager - UK & Ireland, Fanuc

Kevin Ross, President, Scottish Plastic and Rubber Association

Dr Paul Shipton, Technical Director, PS Partnerships

Robert Tomlinson, Plastics Consultancy Network and Proprietor, Plastic Moulding SolutionsTechnology

Nikki Williams, Association Secretary, PMMDA

The Plastics Industry Awards 2021 culminate in a glamorous, Christmas-themed black tie gala evening and live entertainment at the new venue of The Waldorf Hilton, London on Thursday 2nd December. Thewinners will also be broadcast as part of a two-day livestream networking and learning event featuring “Ask The Expert” webinars and Q&A sessions, starting on 1st December.

Platinum Awards Sponsors are Engel UK (Processor of the Year) and KraussMaffei (Covid-19 Business Hero). Gold Awards sponsors are Hasco (Supplier Partnerships – Toolmaker), Meusburger (Apprentice or Trainee and PlastikCity (Supplier Partnership – Ancillary). Arburg are sponsoring the Charity Casino at the Waldorf event.

The awards enjoy the support of multiple industry associations including The BPF (British Plastics Federation), RECOUP (Recycling of Used Plastics – Best Recycled Product), the GTMA, PMMDA (Polymer Machinery Manufacturers & Distributors Association), the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association), Plastics Consultancy Network and Sustainable Plastics publication, all of whom are represented on the judging panel.

Table bookings for the gala dinner and awards ceremony are now available. Tickets include a champagne reception, four course dinner with wine, awards presentation and after-dinner entertainment.Companies and organisations booking a table also receive a listing on the Plastics Industry Awards website for the two-day hybrid event.

Entries for the awards via the website www.plasticsawards.com close on 14th June.

Plastics Industry Awards 2021 Categories: