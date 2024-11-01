The entry deadline for the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2025 has been extended until 18.00 CET, Monday 04 November 2024. The judging panel for the 2025 awards has been announced.

The seven award categories are:

Plastics Recycling Ambassador

Building & Construction Product

Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product

Household & Leisure Product

Plastic Packaging Product

Product Technology Innovation

Recycling Machinery Innovation

Shortlisted finalists will be announced in mid-January and showcased at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe, at the RAI, Amsterdam, from 1-2 April 2025. The winners of the seven categories will be announced with their awards on the second day of PRS Europe, on 2 April 2025.

To qualify for an award, entries must meet several criteria. Products and innovations must be designed, developed or manufactured in Europe, must contain a minimum of 50% recycled content and must promote sustainability and circular economy. Detailed criteria and qualifying features for each category are available on the website.

Brand owners, manufacturers, retailers, product designers, packaging producers and designers, raw material suppliers, plastics recycling machine manufacturers and suppliers of recycled plastic products from across the whole value chain are invited to enter the awards. Award winners in recent years have included diverse and innovative brands such as: Brabantia, Danone, Electrolux, Husqvarna, Philips, Polypipe, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt and Volvo Cars.

After being named Plastics Recycling Ambassadors 2024, Erica Canaia, CEO, FIMIC and Vicente Olmos Jorge, CEO and Founder, SINTAC Recycling have joined the awards judging panel for 2025. Their fellow judges include Manfred Hackl, CEO of EREMA Group GmbH, and Mik Van Gaever, the 2023 and 2022 Plastics Recycling Ambassadors. They are joined by Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE); Rune Thoralfsson, Owner and Director of plastic film recycler Norfolier GreenTec AS and Karen Laird, Editor of Sustainable Plastics. The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of PRS Europe.