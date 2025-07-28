Plastics Recycling Show Asia moves for 2026

Plastics Recycling Show Asia (PRS Asia) has announced that its 2026 event will be moved to Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre, Shanghai, China. The decision was made based on exhibitor and visitor feedback, as well as the desire to expand the event’s regional reach. The 2026 edition of PRS Asia will run 3-5 November 2026.

× Expand PRS Asia PRS Asia moves to Shanghai

“We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response to PRS Asia since its launch, and feedback from exhibitors and stakeholders made it clear there is a strong appetite to bring the event to China for 2026,” said Matt Barber, Global Events Director at Crain Communications. “By bringing PRS Asia to Shanghai, we aim to build on the success of our Singapore edition and continue to grow the event’s reach and impact.”

Winnie Song, Exhibition Director at Min Metals, added, “Asia, particularly China, represents a growing market for the plastic recycling industry. With the Chinese government's increasing focus on the circular economy, the sector holds significant growth potential. The exhibition aims to facilitate global enterprises' entry into the Chinese market.”

PRS Asia is organised by Crain Communications and Min Metals with support from Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE) and the China Polyurethane Industry Association (CPUIA). The event brings together professionals from across the plastic recycling value chain, from machinery and equipment suppliers to recyclers, raw material suppliers, brand owners, government representatives, and NGOs. PRS Asia is free to attend, and showcases innovation, shares best practice, connects industry leaders, and allows for the exploration of new business opportunities within the plastics recycling sector.