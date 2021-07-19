PlastikCity Pavilion Returns to Interplas 2021

Online procurement and marketing hub PlastikCity will bring 20 of its partners to exhibit within the PlastikCity Pavilion (stand A40) at Interplas 2021, taking place 28-30 September 2021 at the NEC, Birmingham.

Over 100 of PlastikCity’s partners will be exhibiting at this year’s Interplas, 20 of which will be exhibiting on the PlastikCity Pavilion.

The PlastikCity Pavilion was first introduced at Interplas in 2017, and following a very successful show, the show organisers and PlastikCity are bringing it back. The pavilion is designed to provide booths for high-quality UK & IE suppliers that may not normally exhibit at the show, for example, suppliers who may not have the resources to occupy a large individual stand, or who wish to dip their toe in the water to assess the benefits.

After the success of 2017, many of the pavilion’s exhibitors booked for the next show, either on the pavilion or with a larger stand near to the pavilion. One of these exhibitors was material supplier Hardie Polymers; at the time, Managing Director Fergus Hardie commented:

“Congratulations on the really excellent job you did for us at Interplas on the PlastikCity Pavilion! Your marketing was first class, and you created a real show presence for all the exhibitors - many thanks for organising it so well and always with a smile on your face!

“We are delighted with the large number of enquiries we have had and the new contacts we have made, so much so that we have already been discussing Interplas 2020!”

This year’s PlastikCity Pavilion exhibitors include:

Carl Futcher, PlastikCity’s Managing Director, commented:

“We were really pleased with the success of the PlastikCity Pavilion at Interplas 2017 and the buzz that it generated in that area of the hall, so it’s brilliant that we’re able to work with the organisers and bring it back for 2021.

“The PlastikCity Pavilion presents a perfect chance for visitors to gain access to these excellent UK & IE suppliers, who may not have a presence at the show otherwise. It’s also an excellent opportunity for our partners to further showcase their high-quality products and services to the market. We’re excited to see what this show brings!”

Visit the PlastikCity Pavilion (stand A40) on 28-30 September 2021, at the NEC, Birmingham. Register now.