Plastribution hails inaugural Festival of Polymer Innovation a success

Polymer distributor, Plastribution, recently hosted their inaugural Festival of Polymer Innovation at the Heart of England Events Centre in Warwickshire on 4th September. The event, which took place on a rare dry day, was deemed a great success by both attendees and participants, with an impressive turnout of 200 industry professionals.

The event broke away from the traditional corporate event format and introduced a fresh, dynamic, and engaging approach. Attendees enjoyed high-quality presentations, networking opportunities, exhibitions and a variety of outdoor activities that added to the vibrant atmosphere of the day.

The ‘mainstage’ served as the focal point, where several of the industry's top companies delivered insightful, solutions-driven presentations. Leading organisations, including ExxonMobil, Ducor Petrochemicals, TotalEnergies, Berry Global, Notpla, UBQ, Engel and Summit Systems, shared their expertise, showcasing the latest innovations and advancements in polymer technology.

Plastribution ensured plenty of time for attendees to relax, with outdoor games, live music and a traditional BBQ, which helped with professional and informal networking.

Commenting on the event, participant Patrick Ottens, commercial director at Ducor Petrochemicals, said: “Honoured to have been asked to represent Ducor Petrochemicals BV at the Festival Of Polymer Innovation, which was perfectly organised and hosted by Plastribution. We presented our sustainable range of PO solutions for healthcare [#DuCare]. The atmosphere was a perfect mix of professionalism, relaxation and networking perfection. Thanks again to all at Plastribution for a fantastic event and we are looking forward to seeing everyone and more, next year!”

Another participant, Jamie Riley, divisional sustainability manager, Berry CPI (Consumer Packaging International), also added: “You may be tired of hearing plaudits for the event but here’s some more [...] it was definitely the most enjoyable event I've attended and I also acquired some valuable leads making it a win-win all round. Thank you!”

In conclusion, Mike Boswell, Plastribution Group’s managing director, added: “We aimed to create something truly unique with the Festival of Polymer Innovation, combining business and pleasure in a way that enables people to connect, learn and have a good time. The positive feedback from attendees has been overwhelming, and we’re delighted with how the day turned out.”