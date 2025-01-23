Promaplast and AMI team up to innovate Greenplast 2025

AMI (Applied Market Information) will help Greenplast event organiser Promaplast innovate this year’s edition of the show, following a successful outing in 2022. The first time around, Greenplast boasted 20,000 attendees and 170 exhibitors across a net area of 6,000 square metres. Topics surrounding environmental sustainability and energy efficiency materials, technologies, and processes, in the plastics and rubber sectors will be showcased at the event.

× Expand Greenplast AMI and Promaplast team up for Greenplast 2025.

Taking place at Fiera Milano in Rho Pero, Italy from the 27 to 30 May this year, Greenplast will form part of The Innovation Alliance: four trade fairs including Ipack-Ima, Print4All, and Intralogistica Italia. All four events will be held simultaneously throughout the exhibition centre, with attendees able to roam across all four shows.

The duo will bring a programme featuring high-level technical sessions and content that highlights the industry’s challenges. Primarily the event focuses on enhancing the sustainability of plastics, taking time to analyse regulations and innovations in waste management. Additionally, brand owners, major retailers, raw material producers, converters, and more will participate in round tables focusing on industries like the automotive, construction, and packaging sectors where plastics are often used.

Topics that will be covered at Greenplast 2025:

Waste management.

Mechanical and chemical recycling.

Eco-designs of plastic products.

The future of bioplastics.

Marine pollution.

Utilising AI to improve environmental impact.

By combining AMI’s knowledge of recycling and sustainability with Promaplast’s organisational capacity, Greenplast should grow from strength to strength.