PRS Europe celebrates a landmark 10th edition

Confirming its position as the world’s largest event dedicated to plastics recycling, the 10th anniversary of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRS Europe) attracted over 11,500 attendees to meet with over 500 exhibitors and hear from more than 70 industry leaders in the conference.

× Expand prse

Jessika Roswall, European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, delivered the opening keynote before participating in a solution-oriented roundtable with CEOs of 11 companies across the plastics recycling value chain.

“One message came through clearly: there is no circular economy without plastic recycling — and no competitive circular economy without a strong and resilient European recycling industry,” she said after the event. Commissioner Roswall’s engagement and ongoing support are a testament of the increasing recognition of the needs of the European plastics recycling value chain by policymakers,” says Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe. “Levelling the playing field to make our industry competitive requires open dialogue and ongoing collaboration between the industry and European institutions.”

Among international dignitaries also attending the event were Shri. Siddhesh Kadam, Chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, who has also spoken at PRS India in Mumbai, and H.E. Ambassador of Indonesia for Netherlands L. Amrih Jinangkung.

“The tenth anniversary edition of PRS Europe felt like a real turning point for the industry after what has been a difficult year for the sector since our last show, “said Matt Barber, Global Events Director at Crain Communications. “We received great feedback from exhibitors and visitors alike. There is no better place to discover what is possible today and in the future with the latest plastics recycling technology and solutions.”

Stakeholders from across the industry, visitors, exhibitors, and speakers alike, underscored the event’s significance and welcomed the opportunity to take part in its 10th edition.

“I would highly recommend everyone to participate in PRSE,” said Kostiantyn Kulyk, Senior Sector Engineer at European Investment Bank. “It’s a massive event. The entire value chain for plastic recycling is present.

Clemens Kitzberger, Business Development Manager post-consumer recycling, EREMA Group said: ”I have been coming to PRSE in Amsterdam since the very beginning. It’s the most important show for our post-consumer industry.”