PVC 2021 announces keynote speakers

PVC 2021 will continue to build on the reputation of this world-leading triennial conference series, delivering a comprehensive and varied programme of international speakers, high-quality papers on an innovative and accessible digital platform.

The conference boasts an impressive line-up, delivering a current, comprehensive and wide ranging technical programme of original papers with over 60 topical papers spanning 7 key topic streams.

 Keynote speakers announced

PVC 2021 will take place on a fully interactive online platform to ensure that you do not miss on the valuable networking and quality technical content. With sessions available on-demand you will be watch all presentations up to 3 months post-event.

Register online now > https://www.iom3.org/events-awards/pvc-2021.html

