PVC exhibition passes launch in the lead up to this month’s event

IOM3 is delighted to announce exhibition-only tickets for PVC 2021. These free of charge tickets will allow you to visit the exhibition and gain access to the pre-event webinars from two of our gold sponsors – Baerlocher and Eastman.

Please note that full conference tickets providing access to the webinars and conference sessions are also available.

Each of the sponsors will deliver their webinars focused on the importance of PVC and bringing new products to market. These webinars will be released on the platform from 6 May 2021.

Melanie Boyce, Head of Events, said, ‘We are delighted to offer this opportunity to interact with the exhibitors and sponsors of our PVC conference with this free ticket. There will also be the opportunity for exhibition pass holders to explore our virtual event platform, see the range and quality of content available and upgrade their ticket if they wish, enabling access to the presentations and networking with our wider PVC conference community. We hope to see many of you there.’

PVC 2021 will take place on a fully interactive online platform to ensure that you do not miss on the valuable networking and quality technical content. With sessions available on-demand you will be watch all presentations up to 3 months post-event.

Dr Sean Cockett, Akdeniz Chemson Additives,said: "I have been attending this PVC conference for over 30 years and have always found it a great way to broaden networks, meet existing and new customers and suppliers, expand my personal knowledge and find solutions to problems sometimes in areas of the PVC industry that are beyond my normal competence and experience."

To keep up to date with the latest PVC conference news including speaker announcements, programme highlights, and networking activities follow us on social media with the hashtag #PVC2021