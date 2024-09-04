PVC4Pipes conference to address ‘Market Development Through Innovation’

Taking the theme of ‘Market Development Through Innovation’, PVC4Pipes, the platform dedicated to the PVC pipes value chain, will host its 3rd bi-annual conference on 17 October 2024 in Prague, Czech Republic, with an emphasis on how sustainable innovation can drive opportunities for market development.

Open to all actors of the PVC pipes value chain, the conference will present and discuss trends, opportunities and challenges for the sector: from market updates to European standardisation developments and efforts made to address sustainability challenges with PVC pipe networks.

The conference will also feature topics such as EU regulations impacting the PVC pipes value chain, the readiness of PVC pipes for the hydrogen economy and sustainable innovations along the PVC pipes value chain.

Vincent Stone, PVC4Pipes Project Leader commented: “Our comprehensive programme will highlight major developments and opportunities impacting PVC pipes, processing technologies and networks as well as the regulatory challenges facing the sector.

“We look forward to sharing the success and collaboration among our partners from all parts of the value chain while offering a valuable opportunity for networking.”