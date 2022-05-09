As part of its in-house summit starting on 11 May, Amazon Web Services (AWS) invites the cloud community to spotlight its customers’ success stories.

× Expand Schenck Process Schenck Process and Storm Reply discuss digital transformation CONiQ Cloud Dashboard

Joining the event will be the digital experts of the Schenck Process Group, and their AWS Premier Consulting Partner Storm Reply. Central to digital transformation is the serverless, modular IoT platform CONiQ Cloud – a data-driven process solution that provides customers with critical insights into their production processes and delivers valuable response time.

At the AWS Summit, Benedikt Trumpff, Head of iQ Digital Solutions at Schenck Process, will present this successful transformation story to a live audience for the first time. He will be accompanied by Brintha Koether, Senior Segment Lead EMEA IoT at AWS, and Michael Göbel, Manager at Storm Reply. In the 30-minute session, the speakers will discuss the digital success story of the Schenck Process Group as well as the various AWS solutions that build the foundation for CONiQ Cloud.

Trumpff said: "I am thrilled to present our journey as a manufacturing expert in the digital field and to share what we have learned along the way.”

The AWS Summit marks the start of a series of other events at which Schenck Process will be represented as a partner of Storm Reply. These include Cloud Expo Europe in Frankfurt (11-12 May) and Hannover Messe (30 May to 2 June).