Sepro Group to host several UK debuts at Interplas 2026

Interplas regulars Sepro Group are set to present multiple new products that haven’t been demonstrated in the UK before, at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). At the company’s stand, attendees will find its new robot controller, Visual 4, as well as its new S5 Line robot range and EOAT range. Event attendees can find Sepro Group in Hall 9, Stand R30.

× Expand Glen Eves Sepro Group exhibiting at Interplas in recent years

In addition to the Visual 4 robot controller, the S5 Line robot range, and the EOAT range, Sepro Group will also have two of its robots at the Borche stand (Hall 9, Stand R20), where they will be in live production, demonstrating their automation capabilities.

Key features of Sepro Group’s Visual 4 controller:

More intuitive with improved navigation and ergonomics, as well as a lighter handset, haptic shortcuts, and quick sub-menu access.

Offers a powerful Intel x86 processor, with up to 10 axis 1000 programs.

Boasts a modern web-design architecture.

Features include updated cybersecurity, Plug&Play system, and secure authentication.

Designed for the automation of tomorrow.

Q&A: Sepro Group teases its Interplas 2026 product lineup

Interplas Insights: What will be the main highlight on your company’s booth at Interplas this year?

Sepro Group: Sepro will present several new products that have never been demonstrated in the UK before.

Visitors will be able to try our latest generation robot controller, Visual 4, and discover our new S5 Line robot range, showcased in a static display alongside our new EOAT range. In addition, two more Sepro robots will be in live production on the Borche booth, giving visitors a full view of our automation capabilities.

Interplas Insights: What are you most looking forward to at Interplas 2026?

Sepro Group: Many injection moulders were unable to attend K2025, so Interplas offers a great opportunity to present all our latest innovations to the UK market. We’re looking forward to reconnecting with customers, discussing their current challenges, and exploring how Sepro solutions can help them produce better, faster, and more efficiently.

Interplas Insights: Where do you see Sepro when Interplas 2029 arrives?

Sepro Group: Sepro began redesigning its Success range a few years ago and recently introduced a new robot platform with the new S5 Line range, which offers 3 and 5-axis servo wrists. Further modernisation of our robot ranges is underway, as well as future developments across our control platform. By 2029, we expect these innovations to be firmly embedded in the market, strengthening our position as a key automation partner for injection moulders.

Keep your eye out for our full interview with Sepro Group coming in the April edition of the BP&R magazine.