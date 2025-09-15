Sherbourne Recycling triumphs at national government awards

On the 11th of September, Sherbourne Recycling took home the award for Best Commercialisation and Entrepreneurship Initiative at the Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE) Annual Service Awards.

× Expand Sherbourne Recycling

Held at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow, the event celebrated innovation, dedication and best practice in UK local government frontline services. The Best Commercialisation and Entrepreneurship Initiative category specifically recognised the co-creation of a groundbreaking project and the importance of teamwork in overcoming challenges along the way.

The judges commended Sherbourne Recycling for its approach to developing a world-leading advanced material recycling facility (MRF), which not only streamlines council spending and improves recycling rates, but also serves as a blueprint for the future of UK waste management infrastructure. Bringing together eight local authorities, collaboration was considered pivotal to its overall impact and success.

Located in Coventry, the site harnesses AI and robotics to process dry mixed residential kerbside recycling in the most sustainable and efficient way possible. As a result, the facility achieves more accurate separation and lower contamination rates than other facilities. Indeed, it is widely considered one of the most advanced plants of its kind anywhere in the world.

Commenting on accepting the award, Layla Shannon, business development director of Sherbourne Recycling, said: “With a number of new waste policies now committed to law, the sector is changing at a remarkable pace. Our facility is a direct response to the challenges facing local authorities, providing councils with total control to adapt and flex to the changing needs of legislative requirements."

“There were consistently strong entries across all categories on the evening, so coming away with the award and being recognised as an industry pioneer for our site is truly humbling. We’re proud to have created a facility that really delivers long-term value for its local authority owners.

She concludes, “This award win is testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Sherbourne team. Just a few years ago, our site was no more than an idea, which has since taken a huge collaborative effort to bring to life. Taking home such a prestigious award to recognise this journey really is incredibly fitting.”