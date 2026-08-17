SHIBAURA MACHINE LWB hosts Next-Level Moulding Days

SHIBAURA MACHINE LWB announces its upcoming SHIBAURA MACHINE LWB | Next-Level Moulding Days. The events are scheduled for 28 and 29 October at its European Competence Centre in Itdorf. Under the theme “Turning Technology into Productivity,” the company will demonstrate how modern injection moulding production will become more economical, energy-efficient, and future-proof. Additionally, the events will feature the world premiere of the LWB MultiStation automated production cell.

× Expand SHIBAURA MACHINE LWB World premiere LWB Multistation set to revolutionise rubber manufacturing

Visitors will experience the company’s extensive portfolio of horizontal and vertical injection moulding machines for thermoplastics and elastomers, with live demonstrations. Additionally, technical presentations, plant tours, and direct exchanges with experts will provide practical insights into how plastics and rubber manufacturers can raise productivity, improve Overall Equipment Effectiveness, and secure long-term investments.

“Today, our customers expect production solutions that stabilise processes, boost productivity, and create measurable economic value,” said Dr Georg Holzinger, Managing Executive Officer of SHIBAURA MACHINE and Chair of the Management Board of SHIBAURA MACHINE LWB GmbH. “Under the theme ‘Turning Technology into Productivity,’ we combine cutting-edge injection moulding technology from Japan and Germany with intelligent automation and comprehensive application expertise to create high-performance system solutions that offer a high degree of investment security.”

The highlight of the events is the world premiere of the automated production cell LWB MultiStation, which is designed to revolutionise rubber manufacturing. This solution processes elastomers, separating the individual process steps (injection, heating, demoulding, and loading) and running them in parallel, reducing downtime. Individual moulds can be changed and selected maintenance tasks can be carried out without stopping the entire production line.

The modular concept allows different moulds, materials, and batch sizes to be processed flexibly, creating the basis for higher equipment availability, greater productivity, stable processes, and cost-efficient, future-proof manufacturing.

Showcasing its portfolio of horizontal and vertical injection moulding machinery

“Our machines—whether all-electric or hydraulic, horizontal, or vertical—ensure precise operation, superior product quality, low energy consumption, reduced operating costs, and high reliability. Combined with our automation and system solutions, they provide a solid foundation for cost-efficient and future-proof production,” said Holzinger.

Rubber and plastic processors, along with injection moulders, can expect to see the following machines at the SHIBAURA MACHINE LWB | Next-Level Moulding Days:

Fully electric horizontal injection moulding machines of the EC-SXIII series for processing thermoplastics with clamping forces ranging from 50 to 350 metric tons.

Hydraulic horizontal injection moulding machines of the S-GenXt series for processing thermoplastics with clamping forces ranging from 100 to 230 metric tons.

Hydraulic vertical injection moulding machines in C-frame, O-frame, and 4-column designs for processing elastomers and thermoplastics with clamping forces ranging from 50 to 900 metric tons.

Visitors can also explore SHIBAURA MACHINE LWB’s comprehensive range of services covering the entire machine lifecycle.

“From installation and commissioning through preventive maintenance, retrofits, and modernisation to the rapid delivery of original spare parts and practical training, we support our customers in ensuring the long-term availability of their injection moulding machines and in further developing their processes in a cost-effective manner,” said Pascal Dorweg, Head of International Service at SHIBAURA MACHINE LWB.

SHIBAURA MACHINE LWB is also launching a campaign for customers and users: “We’re looking for the oldest LWB injection moulding machine still in production today.” Companies can submit their vertical injection moulding machine with its year of manufacture, application, and a brief description, with the most impressive success stories featuring during the SHIBAURA MACHINE LWB | Next-Level moulding Days.

“With this campaign, we want to highlight the exceptional longevity of our injection moulding machines while also honouring our long-standing partnership with our customers,” concluded Dorweg.