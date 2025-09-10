Starlinger to present its new recoSTAR dynamic art recycling system at K 2025

Starlinger will unveil its new recoSTAR dynamic art recycling system at K 2025. The solution can process a variety of used plastics, boasts increased throughput, and enhanced ease of operation and maintenance. This will be ideal for handling film waste from the food and agricultural sectors, as well as fibres and foamed plastics.

“We have technically optimised the components of our new recoSTAR dynamic art recycling systems in such a way that production output and system efficiency have increased significantly,” said Paul Niedl, Commercial Head of Starlinger Recycling Technology. “For example, the SMARTfeeder has been made larger, and we use more powerful drive motors with a low energy class. At the same time, we significantly simplified and shortened machine maintenance. Together with the optionally available starLOGGER software, which ensures accurate data recording and our ‘Dynamic Automation Package plus’, which now features a convenient automatic on/off function, the new system is easier and more user-friendly to operate than ever.”

The recoSTAR dynamic art recycling system is particularly suitable for heavily contaminated post-consumer plastic waste with a high moisture content, resulting from either storage or post-washing conditions.

If you are attending K 2025, you can find Starlinger in Hall 9, Booth A28.

About the recoSTAR dynamic art recycling system

The system features spin-feed technology and the Dynamic Automation Package (DAP). Design elements, including ribs in the SMARTfeeder, where the input material is prepared for extrusion, the special geometry of the cone bushing, and the feed zone of the extruder, ensure that the material is held longer and enters the extruder with more pressure and spin.

While the DAC package detects fluctuations in the input material to achieve maximum production efficiency, these fluctuations may involve differences in bulk density, size, or moisture content. Now, the extruder speed can be regulated accordingly.

Underwater pelletising unit

Starlinger’s new underwater pelletising unit will be presented for the first time at K 2025. Designed for integration into highly automated production processes, the system is especially efficient at high throughput rates and allows for various input materials. Convenient and clear operation is possible with the large, multi-touch panel, where circuit diagrams and operating instructions are also stored.

Focusing on bottle-to-bottle recycling

In addition to the recoSTAR dynamic art recycling system, Starlinger will also focus on bottle-to-bottle recycling. At the end of June, the company received a positive “scientific opinion” from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for its recoSTAR PET art recycling process. This was based on the new EU Regulation 2022/1616, confirming the high decontamination performance of the company’s process. The regulation aims to simplify the approval process, with Starlinger now able to license the process directly to PET recyclers following official approval and the ‘Recycling Process Authorisation Number’ (RAN) having been received.

The recoSTAR PET art series uses up to 25% less energy while boasting a 15% higher output compared to the previous model. With the newly added 265mm extruder, the solution can cover a throughput range from 1000 kg/h to 4,500 kg/h.

Virtual presentation

The company will be conducting a virtual presentation of the components of a recoSTAR dynamic art and a recoSTAR PET art recycling system using on-screen video animations. Visitors can follow the process from materials feeding to the extruder and control panel, filter, degassing, and pelletising to the post-treatment of the recyclate.