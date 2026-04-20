STV Machinery teases its Interplas 2026 line-up

STV Machinery remains coy on its Interplas 2026 (2-4 June) machinery line-up as the company sits down with Interplas Insights as the show nears ever closer. The company has teased that it will be demonstrating multiple machines at the event, with the aim of showing how its solutions can be beneficial to the UK plastics industry. Event attendees can find STV Machinery in Hall 10, Stand K50.

× Expand STV Machinery STV Machinery previously at Interplas.

The company hopes that event attendees will leave Interplas with a greater knowledge of the solutions that STV Machinery supplies. STV Machinery offers both refurbished and new injection moulding machines as well as a range of ancillaries, including:

Dryers.

Dosers.

Loaders.

Granulators.

Conveyors, and more.

Q&A: STV Machinery teases both new and old solutions at Interplas 2026

Interplas Insights: What is the highlight of your company’s booth at Interplas this year?

STV Machinery: We’ll be demonstrating multiple machines from across our range of expertise, from ‘old but gold’ refurbished machines to looking to the future. Showing how our solutions and our team can offer unique benefits to the UK plastics industry. We’re keeping our cards close to our chest, but we’re looking forward to showing off our range of solutions to customers both new and old.

Interplas Insights: What impression do you hope visitors will leave with?

STV Machinery: For our visitors to leave with a better understanding of how STV Machinery are more than just a machine supplier. We offer service and solutions with a personal approach. We can assist our customers in gaining a competitive edge while achieving sustainability and profitability goals.

Interplas Insights: The ‘after Interplas’ is here. Tell us how you plan to spend it.

STV Machinery: After the chaotic build-up, breakdown, and the show, some well-earned downtime for all the team will be the first point of call… Once the ringing in the ears has stopped and the backs have recovered, we’ll be moving on to problem-solving and providing solutions for our visitors!

Keep your eye out for our full interview with STV Machinery coming in the April edition of the BP&R magazine.