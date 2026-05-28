Summit Systems highlights a trio of solutions at Interplas 2026

Summit Systems is all set to return to Interplas (2-4 June 2026). The company will be showcasing the Maguire ULTRA Dryer, the Frigel DYNAMICO and Maguire Gravimetric Blenders solutions, which address material preparation, cooling and blending accuracy. Event attendees can find Summit Systems in Hall 10, Stand M50.

× Expand Summit Systems Summit Systems will return to Interplas this year.

In addition to the technologies that will be on site, Summit Systems is utilising VR technology to allow event attendees to explore its wider product portfolio. There will be solutions that serve the automotive, packaging, and medical sectors. By offering this VR experience, visitors can explore the finest details of each solution.

Q&A: Summit Systems reveal its Interplas line-up and looks ahead to the post-Interplas era

Interplas Insights: What is the highlight of your company’s booth at Interplas this year?

Summit Systems: In previous years, we have tried to represent the extensiveness of our full supplier portfolio by showing as much equipment as possible. But this year, we have shaped the stand around the three core priorities our customers consistently raise: reducing energy costs, improving product quality and increasing productivity. Every product on display has been selected because it directly supports those goals.

At the centre of the stand are the Maguire ULTRA Dryer, the Frigel DYNAMICO and Maguire Gravimetric Blenders. Together, these technologies address material preparation, cooling and blending accuracy, three areas that directly influence cost per part. The ULTRA Dryer improves drying efficiency and stability, helping to reduce energy consumption while protecting material performance. DYNAMICO focuses on precise temperature control to shorten cooling phases, increase productivity, and enhance finished-part quality. Maguire’s gravimetric blenders ensure accurate blending, simple operation and minimal set-up time, supporting consistent output even when working with demanding materials or recycled content.

Beyond the physical machinery, another highlight is our developing VR technology. Visitors can explore a far wider product range digitally, tailored to sectors such as automotive, packaging and medical. The VR experience allows users to visualise equipment in greater detail and break down the kit to the finest detail.

Our team will be demonstrating how drying, blending, temperature control and materials handling can combine to create cleaner, more efficient and more sustainable production processes.

Interplas Insights: The ‘after Interplas’ is here. Tell us how you plan to spend it.

Summit Systems: And we breathe… Once the stand is packed away and the feet have recovered, our focus turns to momentum. The conversations started at the show are followed up properly, not with a generic email, but with planned visits, detailed discussions, and time spent understanding each site’s individual challenges. The team are back on the road, meeting both new contacts and long-standing customers to continue those technical conversations in the right environment, on the shopfloor.

We have always believed that the most effective recommendations come from seeing a process in action. Walking a production line, reviewing existing materials handling, cooling, drying or blending systems, and understanding constraints such as space, staffing and output targets allows us to propose practical improvements rather than theoretical solutions. It is during these site visits that ideas become actionable projects, whether that means improving cycle time, reducing energy consumption, increasing automation or strengthening data visibility.

Interplas may provide the starting point, but real progress happens when we stand alongside our customers, assess their current set-up and map out the next step forward together.

Catch more of our chat with Summit Systems in the April edition of the BP&R magazine.