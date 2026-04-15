Sun Chemical is set to present its latest innovations in advanced materials and colour solutions for coating applications at the ACS – American Coatings Show 2026 (5-7 May). The company will be showcasing its portfolio of functional polymers, effect pigments, and digital tools at its stand (#1866).

× Expand Sun Chemical Sun Chemical exhibits advanced materials and colour solutions at ACS 2026

“ACS 2026 is a key platform to demonstrate how Sun Chemical combines materials science, colour expertise, and digital innovation to help customers differentiate and enhance performance in competitive markets. By continuously evolving our portfolio of solutions, we are enabling our customers to meet changing industry demands with confidence and efficiency, while having sustainability in mind. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to our stand,” said Alexandre Baron, Vice President and Global Commercial Director for Colour Materials, Sun Chemical.

Event attendees can find the following solutions at the company’s stand:

Low monomer polyisocyanates for polyaspartic systems, designed to extend pot life.

High-performance polyurethane dispersions for flooring, textile, and artificial leather applications.

Ceranate hybrid acrylic siloxane technologies for outdoor durability.

Hydran GP high-solid PU dispersions.

The new Glacier Exterior Ceramic White S1303M, which enables a subtle satin effect for pure white shades.

The latest launch grade of its Paliocrom aluminium effects, which is ideal for golden to red premium colours in modern automotive and high-performance industrial coatings. The Paliocrom Sparkling Crimson L 4050 offers a bluish-red aluminium effect pigment.

Fanchon Orange 36 / 271-6136 aims to be the pigment orange 36 of choice for universal architectural, industrial, and lead-free applications.

Sunbrite Red 177 / 227-7177 presents a transparent general-purpose anthraquinone. Meanwhile, the Cinquasia and Paliogen product families demonstrate high-performance organic red pigments designed for demanding applications, with the Paliogen Maroon L 3836 meeting the latest market requirements. Finally, the Heliogen brand of blue and green Phthalocyanine pigments offers a high-purity option and is future-proof against rapidly changing regulations.