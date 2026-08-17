Sun Chemical will exhibit its latest innovations in pigment dispersions for rubber applications at IRGCE 2026 (8-10 September) in Malaysia. The company will highlight its aqueous pigment dispersions and effect products designed for dipped latex-based products like balloons and gloves. Event attendees can find Sun Chemical in Hall 4, Booth 437.

× Expand Sun Chemical Sun Chemical showcases advanced pigment dispersions at IRGCE 2026

“IRGCE is the best place to connect with all the key rubber and latex industry suppliers across the world,” said Shirley Shen, Global Business Director for Specialities of Sun Chemical. “Our solutions empower our customers to deliver innovative, regulatory-compliant, and high-performance products. At the upcoming trade show, our industry experts will be available at the booth to provide live demonstrations and technical consultations.”

The portfolio features the Flexiverse range of aqueous pigment dispersions. These solutions offer high colour strength, enhanced stability, and are compatible in latex systems. Additionally, the company will showcase high-performance black dispersions, providing deep jetness and dispersion quality. IRGCE visitors will discover formulation solutions that address challenges that the rubber industry faces.