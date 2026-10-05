Sun Chemical is set to present its latest innovations for engineering plastics, sustainability and advanced material solutions at FAKUMA 2026 (12-16 October). Event attendees can find the company in Hall B4, Stand 4102, where it will jointly showcase solutions from its DIC.PPS and Masterbatch portfolios, highlighting materials that support electrification, thermal management, water systems, recycling and sustainable product design.

Expand Sun Chemical Sun Chemical showcases its DIC.PPS and Masterbatch portfolios at FAKUMA 2026

“At FAKUMA 2026, we are excited to demonstrate how our advanced PPS compounds and sustainable masterbatch technologies help customers address key industry challenges, from electrification and thermal management to recycling and resource efficiency.”

Visitors will discover high-performance PPS compounds designed for demanding applications in electrification, water management and thermal systems, including:

DIC.PPS Z-240 BLACK: Enhanced thermal shock, temperature and chemical resistance for bus bars, connectors, pumps and electric motor components.

NEW DIC.PPS Z-650-MV BLACK: Medium-CTI (200V) PPS grade combining thermal shock resistance with electrical performance for hybrid metal-plastic applications.

NEW DIC.PPS TX-2010-HV BLACK: High-CTI PPS grade (PLC Group 0) enabling compact electrical designs requiring shorter creepage distances in high-voltage applications.

DIC.PPS Z-200-XP BLACK: Extrusion-grade PPS offering thermoforming properties for pipe extrusion, fluid transportation and heating and cooling systems.

Drinking Water Solutions: DIC.PPS grades with drinking water approvals and/or food contact approvals, hydrolysis resistance and long-term dimensional stability for water meters, mixing cartridges and domestic water supply systems.

Heat Pump Solutions: Materials engineered for both drinking water and heating circuits, offering chemical resistance and water hammer performance.

Thermal Management Modules: PPS grades providing dimensional stability, pressure resistance and hydrolysis resistance for pump housings and thermal management systems.

Additionally, Sun Chemical will showcase sustainable and functional masterbatch technologies designed to support circularity, product differentiation and performance enhancement, including: