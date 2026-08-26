Sun Chemical will present its latest innovations in plastics colouration and performance at the AMI Compounding & Recycling Expo 2026 (23-24 September) in Frankfurt, Germany. At the event, Sun Chemical will highlight its portfolio of pigment preparations designed to help plastics converters improve colour performance, processing efficiency, dimensional stability, and visual impact. Event attendees can find Sun Chemical in Hall 11, Booth F1114.

× Expand Sun Chemical Sun Chemical exhibits pigment preparations for plastics at AMI Compounding & Recycling Expo 2026

At the event, attendees will find the newest additions to the already comprehensive portfolio, including the Eupolen NQ range for the efficient colouration of polyolefins, with a focus on green and blue shades. Also, visitors can explore how Microlen Piano Black 0078 MCN, combining exceptional jetness with optimised value in use, as well as Microlen Pink 4410 MCN, a brighter, more chromatic pink pigment preparation engineered for polyolefins, rubber, and select engineering plastics. The company’s Microlen and Eupolen non- and low-warping pigment preparations for HDPE applications like bottle crates, pallets, containers, caps, and closures will be on display.

Additionally, attendees can learn more about pigment preparations for bright colours and special effects in polyolefins, as well as Micranyl and Microlith solutions for PVC applications. Micranyl Red 4113 Q, Micranyl Silver 0010 G, and new pearlescent preparations from the SunMICA FUSE range will be on display.

“AMI is an important platform for connecting with plastics converters, brand owners and technical specialists who are looking for smarter ways to achieve colour performance, process consistency and visual differentiation,” said Christof Kujat, Global Head Industry Segment Plastics. “Our team looks forward to showing how our pigment preparations can help deliver both aesthetics and manufacturing value.”