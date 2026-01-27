Sun Chemical is exhibiting its pigment and colour solutions for plastics at PLASTINDIA 2026 (5-10 February). Event attendees can find Sun Chemical at Booth H2FC2, where its portfolio of high-performance pigments and colour technologies for plastic and polymer applications will be highlighted.

Sun Chemical to showcase plastic pigment solutions at PLASTINDIA 2026

“We’re delighted to be exhibiting at PLASTINDIA 2026, which is a crucial global event for connecting with potential and existing customers and partners across the plastics value chain,” said Calla Jiang, Global Strategic Marketing and Communication, Pigments for Plastics at Sun Chemical. “We are excited to demonstrate how our pigment and colour solutions support performance and provide efficiency, while helping customers make the right colour decisions for them.”

The company will be showcasing its advanced colourants for near-infrared (NIR) light management, including organic and inorganic pigments developed for solar heat management, laser welding, and LiDAR applications. The Spectrasense Black K 0089 FK will be exhibited, which supports demanding technical requirements. There will also be an extensive range of colourants for fibre spinning on display, offering solutions for polypropylene, polyester, and polyamide fibres, including products certified with ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX, as well as new fibre grades, like FASTOGEN Pink K 4430 FP.

Sun Chemical will also be demonstrating its Pigment Finder, which provides access to extensive product information like technical data sheets, product carbon footprint statements, and regulatory documents. Additionally, the Pigment Viewer app, with its new plastics portfolio, will be presented. Finally, the company will showcase its Heliogen pigment range that offers enhanced purity and performance for high-end and sensitive applications like food packaging and children’s toys.