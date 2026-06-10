The Sustainable Packaging Summit 2026 (10-12 November) is returning to the Jaarbeurs Event & Exhibition Centre, Utrecht, covering all things sustainable packaging. The Summit’s agenda is full of high-level panels, keynotes, and breakout sessions, with each day having a thematic focus on the opportunities and challenges associated with sustainability for packaging. This year’s edition will be spotlighting Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), innovation, and AI.

× Expand The Sustainable Packaging Summit The Sustainable Packaging Summit 2026 spotlights PPWR, innovation, and AI

Each day has the following thematic breakdown:

Day 1: Looks at the strategic landscape and business mobilisation.

Day 2: Explores roadmaps for transformation in packaging materials.

Day 3: Considers the opportunities on the innovation horizon.

The plenary stage opens with a discussion on strategic leadership between Unilever’s former CEO Paul Polman and Michelle Gibbons of the European Brands Association (AIM). A variety of major brand owners will be in attendance, including PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, and Bel Group.

Among this year’s line-up is a panel of representatives from the European Commission, joining EUROPEN’s Francesca Stevens in an open discussion around the next steps for the PPWR. Meanwhile, the main stage will host a dedicated discussion on the role of AI in handling post-consumer waste.

Workshops and breakout sessions will discuss topics with a narrower focus, including:

A two-year reflection on the PPWR’s progress with Tom Pollock from GreenBlue.

A conversation around the HolyGrail intelligent sorting initiative.

A deeper dive into innovation and regulation in South America with the Brazilian Packaging Association (ABRE).

Sustainability Awards

The Sustainability Awards will be held on the 11th of November. One winner will be selected from each of the improved categories making their debut at this year’s Summit. This year’s cohort hails from a range of geographical regions, from Europe and North America to Asia and South America.