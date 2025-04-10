The Nanocomposite Research Institute celebrates 10th anniversary

Launched in 2014, the International Institute for Nanocomposites Manufacturing (IINM) at WMG, University of Warwick, was the world’s first institute to focus on polymer processing techniques. Now, it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

× Expand WMG

To mark the milestone, there was a guided tour followed by a celebratory cake-cutting and keynote speeches from international experts in academia and industry. IINM Director, Professor Tony McNally, reflected: “It’s important to recognise the contribution of postdoctoral researchers, PhD students, visiting scientists, academic and professional service colleagues who have helped shape IINM into the unique centre of excellence it is today.

“I was keen to share this celebration as we build further to address global challenges where nano-enabled materials may provide sustainable solutions. The event was a tremendous success, and it was an honour to have globally recognised academics and industry leaders deliver keynote lectures.”

Former IINM PhD student, Dr Christopher Ellingford, now a Sustainable Packaging Materials Scientist at Unilever R&D, commented: “The best part of working at the IINM was collaborating with great colleagues, super-intelligent people and the latest equipment to unravel the biggest scientific challenges.”

He continued, “I think the industry should know that the IINM has amazing facilities to help delve into research problems. Whether it’s from the polymer processing side or materials characterisation, this department will help get to the core of what the scientific problem is and overcome that in an industrial environment.”

Dr Ian Martin, R&D Manager at First Graphene Ltd, added: “It was a great privilege to be a part of the celebrations and to be given the opportunity to interact with leading experts in the field. Tony and his team have done a remarkable job of creating a truly world-leading centre of excellence over the past decade and I look forward to seeing their achievements over the coming years.”