Thermal and Electrically Conductive Polymers: Explained by Radical Materials

Radical Materials gives readers a brief insight into the properties of Konduct thermal and electrically conductive polymers. When it comes to thermal and electrical performance, polymers are traditionally utilised in applications where their well-known insulating properties are taken advantage of.

However, there are applications that require conductive properties more typically associated with metals and ceramics, but which would also benefit from the additional advantages of polymers over these materials (low weight, corrosion resistance, rapid manufacturing to name a few).

To help meet such demands, Radical Materials, through their Konduct brand, develop and manufacture a range of polymer compounds utilising additives based upon ceramics, minerals, metals and carbon. Such compounds can incorporate micro and/or nano-scale additives and generate polymers for extrusion/moulding applications or silicones/rubbers which have varying levels of thermal conductivity and/or electrical conductivity (anti-static up to EMI/RFI shielding).

Applications for such polymers include LED heat sinks, cooling of battery systems. electronic housings, protection of control systems etc. Industries include defence, aerospace, automotive, medical and lighting. Radical Materials not only develops and manufactures such compounds, but also has the capability to test and characterise material properties. Bespoke testing can be performed on properties such as thermal conductivity and surface resistivity as well as comparing the effect on final mechanical properties such as tensile strength/elongation and impact performance.

