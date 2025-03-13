TOMRA to showcase advanced sorting solutions at PRSE 2025

TOMRA Recycling will exhibit its cutting-edge technologies at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) 2025. At TOMRA’s stand (B30), visitors can explore how advanced sorting solutions are crucial for achieving circularity and meeting the stringent requirements of the European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

× Expand TOMRA

With the PPWR’s 2030 target of 70% recyclability for all packaging rapidly approaching, the industry is facing increasing pressure to adapt. TOMRA’s solutions encompass AI/deep learning, precise flake sorting and sophisticated waste analysis, setting to play a pivotal role in enabling recyclers and brand owners to meet these demands effectively.

TOMRA’s experts will demonstrate how its advanced sorting solutions are essential for achieving the PPWR's recycled content targets and ensuring compliance with evolving food-grade standards, including Bisphenol A (BPA) limitations. With the increasing utilisation of AI and cloud technologies in waste analysis, visitors to TOMRA’s stand will also be able to learn more about how TOMRA Insight can optimise sorting performances through online monitoring of material streams and customisable reporting, while PolyPerception’s waste analyser use cameras for real-time material analysis and classification at key points in the sorting plant.

Visitors will also be able to discover the latest developments in TOMRA’s advanced sorting solutions:

AUTOSORT with GAINnext: It surpasses traditional optical methods and results in significantly higher material purity, reduced manual sorting and ongoing performance optimisation in food-grade applications and the cleaning of PET streams. The ability of GAINnext to differentiate between food-grade and non-food-grade materials simplifies the process of achieving 95% food-grade material purity.

It surpasses traditional optical methods and results in significantly higher material purity, reduced manual sorting and ongoing performance optimisation in food-grade applications and the cleaning of PET streams. The ability of GAINnext to differentiate between food-grade and non-food-grade materials simplifies the process of achieving 95% food-grade material purity. INNOSORT FLAKE: This offers flexible flake sorting by polymer, color and transparency. Users of the INNOSORT FLAKE can now benefit from even higher purity in PET sorting thanks to its new UV sensor which enables the seamless removal of contaminants and discolored flakes. In addition to PET, the system can detect PP, PE, PVC, PS, ABS, PA and many more polymer types, making it a cost-effective solution for processing mixed flake input with high contamination levels.

This offers flexible flake sorting by polymer, color and transparency. Users of the INNOSORT FLAKE can now benefit from even higher purity in PET sorting thanks to its new UV sensor which enables the seamless removal of contaminants and discolored flakes. In addition to PET, the system can detect PP, PE, PVC, PS, ABS, PA and many more polymer types, making it a cost-effective solution for processing mixed flake input with high contamination levels. AUTOSORT FLAKE: Designed for consistent and exceptional sorting performance in advanced applications and where bottle-to-bottle quality is required.

Fabrizio Radice, SVP & Head of Global Sales and Marketing at TOMRA Recycling, comments: “The PPWR necessitates a strategic shift for the industry. We not only offer the right solutions but also the experience and expertise to support the industry in navigating the complexities of the PPWR. Our technologies ensure reliability in sorting performance and stable output purity, yield and lower total operational costs, helping to support the industry’s journey towards full material circularity. Moreover, our advanced flake purification technologies will also be critical to remove materials known to contain BPA – a sorting challenge that is expected to become increasingly significant in the coming years.”

Attendees in Amsterdam will hear about TOMRA’s expertise in the new regulation at the PRSE Conference. Bilyana Ignatova, Head of EU Public Affairs at TOMRA, will participate in the program on Tuesday 1 April from 11:45 AM to 12:30 PM in Conference Theatre Two, addressing the critical implications of the PPWR.

TOMRA Feedstock, a dedicated venture seeking to close the gap in plastics circularity, will also be on Stand B30. The TOMRA business unit is developing solutions to capture plastics that are currently being incinerated or sent to landfill, to sort this material into clean plastic fractions that can be recycled.

Willem Christiaans, Head of Sourcing & Sales at TOMRA Feedstock, comments: “We are currently building two dedicated plastic recovery facilities: one in Norway which will be operational later this year, and one in Germany which will be operational in 2026. Collaboration across the plastics value chain is essential to advancing plastics circularity, and we look forward to discussing potential business partnerships that can make this happen at PRSE 2025.”