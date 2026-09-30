Trioworld has announced the latest episode in its ‘Policy to Practice’ webinar series, titled ‘Navigating PPWR: Understanding Your Role and Responsibilities.’ It will take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. The webinar will also feature Dr Martin Engelmann, Director General of IK Industrievereinigung Kunststoffverpackungen e.V. (Germany's plastic packaging industry association).

Expand Trioworld Trioworld announces latest Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation webinar

Under the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), classification as a manufacturer, supplier, or producer can shift depending on packaging type, sales, grouping, or transport, as well as location in the supply chain. This determines who holds legal responsibility for compliance documentation, including the Declaration of Conformity and technical documentation.

“Companies are asking us the same question in different ways: they know PPWR applies to them, but they're not always sure which obligations actually fall on their side of the supply chain. This session is built to answer that directly," said Dr Lena Lundberg, Public Affairs and Regulatory Director at Trioworld.

The session will allow attendees to submit their own PPWR scenarios in advance, with speakers working through as many real questions as possible during the live session. They will provide their regulatory and industry perspectives.

“We don't want this to be hypothetical. We want to answer the actual scenarios our audience is working through, and give guidance they can apply directly,” concluded Lynne Elliott, Director of Global Marketing and Communication at Trioworld, who hosts the Policy to Practice series.