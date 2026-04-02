Two new BOY Ltd machine models to debut at Interplas 2026

BOY Limited has revealed that its all-new BOY 20E and BOY 35 Electric machine models will debut in the UK at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). The former carries on the line of BOY 15 and BOY 22 machines, while the latter boasts an integral hydraulic pump system ensuring hydraulic core pull can be used in cleanroom environments. Event attendees can find BOY Ltd in Hall 11, Stand E50.

× Expand Catherine Baker BOY Ltd previously at Interplas

In addition to the two new machine models, BOY Limited will also be showcasing a selection of other moulding machines and ancillary equipment at the show. Attendees will also find an array of experts at the company’s stand, including two team members from Dr Boy GmbH & Co KG, manufacturers of the BOY Machines, as well as colleagues from its ancillary suppliers in Italy.

Key features of the BOY 20E

Features a new, robust design and is a good entry option for energy-efficient servo motor pump drives.

Highly efficient even through low machine hour rates.

Offers generous mould mounting dimensions with additional mounting options.

Clamping force of 200 kN, and a maximum shot volume of 64.3 cm3 (theoretical).

Maximum daylight between platen stands at 400 mm, with a 254mm distance between tie bars.

Key features of the BOY 35 Electric

Offers parallel movement without double pump and comes fitted with ALPHA 6 control.

Boasts the compactness of a two-platen machine (requires 2.29m2 floor space) and improved synchronised movement during ejection.

Features a lubricant-free tool installation area.

Clamping force of 350 kN, and a maximum shot volume of 76.5 cm3 (theoretical).

Maximum daylight between platen stands at 500mm, with a 280 x 254 mm (h x v) distance between tie bars.

Choice of 12, 14, 18, 22, 24, 28 or 32mm diameter plasticising units.

Q&A: BOY Limited lays out its expectations for Interplas 2026

Interplas Insights: What is the highlight of your company’s booth at Interplas this year?

Boy Ltd: The highlight of the show is the launch of two new machine models in the UK. The first is the all-new BOY 20E that will now be the machine to carry on the long line of BOY 15 and BOY 22 machines, well proven since 1968. This machine is equipped as standard with a Servo drive motor, as fitted to other machines in the ‘E’ range. This gives an even higher degree of control and consistency, as well as further energy reduction.

The other machine is the BOY 35 Electric, which has an integral hydraulic pump system allowing for hydraulic core pull to be used even in a cleanroom environment. Additional models in this format include the 50, 80 and 100 Electric. All offer incredible and accurate control with low energy consumption and minimal footprint.

Interplas Insights: What can visitors expect from your Interplas participation?

Boy Ltd: Visitors can expect a bright, positive, and uplifting experience with the introduction of new machines and technology. There’s going to be a lot to see with the machine models, including a vertical press. BOY Limited will be joined by two highly motivated team members from Dr Boy GmbH & Co KG, manufacturers of the BOY Machines, along with colleagues from our ancillary suppliers in Italy. So, lots to see and lots to talk about.

Interplas Insights: Complete the sentence, “Interplas will have been successful if…”

Boy Ltd: Interplas will have been successful if it meets all our expectations of a highly motivated show, particularly if the attendance levels are good, the quality of interest is high, resulting in business now and for the future. We are all looking for some good support from the industry to maintain and preserve this valuable trade show.

Keep your eye out for our full interview with BOY Limited coming in the April edition of the BP&R magazine.