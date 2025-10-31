Upskill staff with masterclass at City of Wolverhampton College's specialist PTIC

Businesses in the polymer industry can upskill their workforce with the latest processing techniques through the City of Wolverhampton College's specialist training centre.

The college's Polymer Training and Innovation Centre (PTIC), in Telford, is offering a two-day injection moulding and information matrix masterclass to give participants a practical insight into the most widely used manufacturing processes in the plastics industry.

The course is aimed at staff who are either unfamiliar with plastic processing techniques used in the workplace or struggling to keep pace with evolving polymer technologies and will provide structure and clarity to enable them to contribute more effectively to the organisation's success.

The programme covers setting up injection moulding machines and cycle optimisation, as well as interpreting and applying technical data to improve production efficiency, quality control and decision making, and uses real-world scenarios to help professionals align technical skills with operational goals and transform technical uncertainty into confident expertise.

Places are available on courses starting on November 4 and December 9, 2025, as well as January 6 and March 12, 2026.