VeriVide highlights LED colour management and visual assessment solutions at Interplas 2026

VeriVide will be making its Interplas debut next month (2-4 June). The company will be exhibiting its full range of LED colour management and visual assessment solutions at the show. Event attendees can find VeriVide in Hall 11, Stand F110B.

× Expand VeriVide VeriVide is set for its debut at Interplas this year.

At the event, VeriVide will be showcasing its tunable LED light booth, UltraView, as well as its DigiEye solution, which digitally captures and communicates the colour and visual appearance of samples. The company is welcoming attendees to bring along their own samples, allowing them to witness the workflow efficiency, reduced rework, and improved sustainability that the solutions offer.

Q&A: VeriVide reveals its Interplas 2026 line-up as well as its expectations for the event

Interplas Insights: What are you most looking forward to for Interplas 2026?

VeriVide: Interplas is a great opportunity for us to connect with existing customers and meet new contacts across the plastics industry. We’re especially looking forward to understanding how companies are currently assessing colour and visual appearance, and the challenges they are facing.

Interplas Insights: What is the highlight of your company’s booth at Interplas this year?

VeriVide: At Interplas 2026, the highlight on our stand will be our full range of LED colour management and visual assessment solutions. We’ll be showcasing our tunable LED light booth, UltraView, alongside DigiEye, which digitally captures and instantly communicates the colour and visual appearance of samples across global supply chains.

We’re encouraging visitors to bring their own samples to see firsthand how our solutions can enhance workflow efficiency, reduce rework, and support more sustainable practices.

Interplas Insights: The ‘after Interplas’ is here. Tell us how you plan to spend it.

VeriVide: After Interplas, our focus will be on continuing the conversations started at the exhibition and working closely with businesses to review their workflows, identify areas for improvement, and explore best practices in colour and visual assessment.

Catch more of our chat with VeriVide in the April edition of the BP&R magazine.