VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2021 - #TOWARDS2030

VinylPlus will launch the next 10-year Commitment of the European PVC Industry to Sustainable Development at the 2021 edition of the VinylPlus Sustainability Forum themed #TOWARDS2030.

This half-day hybrid event will be hosted live in Brussels, Belgium, with an online audience, on 17 June.

VSF2021 will celebrate the last 10-year achievements of VinylPlus, reflecting on progress made by the PVC industry in sustainability, product stewardship, recycling, stakeholder engagement and transparency.

The event marks a significant turning point with the launch of a new and ambitious 2030 commitment to sustainability with VinylPlus’ partners and stakeholders.

Main topics for discussion will focus on plans for embracing the EU’s Circular Economy and European Green Deal ambitions and how the strategy will be achieved through a united PVC industry.

Brigitte Dero, Managing Director, VinylPlus, said: “Looking back at our steady progress over the past 20 years, the European PVC value chain continues to be an exemplary and pioneering industry in driving the move towards the Circular Economy and a more sustainable society. Thanks to clearly defined objectives, targets and deadlines, and the efforts and passionate commitment of the entire PVC industry, we will celebrate the achievements of the last decade at #VSF2021.”

The annual VinylPlus Product Label Awards Ceremony will reward and recognise companies that deliver the highest sustainability performance. Concluding the event will be a Signatory Ceremony and official launch of the VinylPlus 2030 Commitment.

Dero added: “As a united industry leader in sustainability, we look forward to closing the current VinylPlus commitment and embarking on a stimulating and ambitious new commitment together.”

To celebrate the launch of the new VinylPlus 2030 Commitment, #VSF2021 #TOWARDS2030 will be free of charge for this year only! Online registration is required.