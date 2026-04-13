Wells Performance Materials (Wells PM) will be presenting its latest PFAS-free processing aids for film extrusion at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). The new aids demonstrate an enhanced performance in metallocene and metallocene-blended polymer systems. Event attendees can find Wells PM in Hall 9, Stand W90.

× Expand Wells Performance Materials Wells Performance Materials presents PFAS free processing aids at Interplas 2026

As well as discussing what we can expect from their stand at Interplas this year, Wells PM also divulged the company’s future plans. These include developing new masterbatches and bespoke compounding, as well as further expanding the company, both in the UK and internationally.

Key features of Wells PM’s processing aids:

Designed to provide a dynamic low-friction surface coating on the extruder screw, barrel, and die, enabling the polymer melt to pass through with reduced resistance.

Achieve energy savings for the processor due to the reduced pressure and motor torque within the extruder.

Applications use-cases include blown film, fibre, profile extrusion, pipe/tubing, and cabling processes.

Compatible with many polymers, including LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, mLLDPE, PP, polystyrene, and ABS.

Q&A: Wells PM hints at what we can expect from them post-Interplas

Interplas Insights: What is the highlight of your company’s booth at Interplas this year?

Wells Performance Materials: We are really excited about presenting our latest generation of PFAS-free processing aids for film extrusion. This has been a long journey, and Wells has put a significant amount of resources into developing an extensive range of products, in particular producing a PFAS-free process aid which shows exceptional performance in metallocene and metallocene blended polymer systems, which have proven a particular challenge within the industry.

Interplas Insights: Looking ahead to the ‘after Interplas’ period. Tell us how you plan to spend it.

Wells Performance Materials: Personally, I will be heading off to Scotland for my annual holiday, only after I have diligently followed up on all the leads we have generated at Interplas, of course!

Interplas Insights: Where do you see yourself when Interplas 2029 comes along?

Wells Performance Materials: Wells PM will continue to develop new and exciting masterbatches and bespoke compounding, and we intend to continue to grow as a business, in both the UK and abroad. We see innovation, responsiveness and customer satisfaction as key elements to business strategy.

Keep your eye out for our full interview with Wells Performance Materials coming in the April edition of the BP&R magazine.