Winners announced for the BPF Horners Awards 2025

On Friday 3rd October 2025 at the Horners Annual Banquet at Mansion House this year's winners for the BPF Horners Awards were announced.

The awards, run by the British Plastics Federation and the Worshipful Company of Horners, honour exceptional innovation and societal contributions in the plastics industry. The BPF Horners Award was established in 1946 and is believed to be the oldest of its kind in the plastics industry. The 2025 awards recognise projects that combine design excellence, sustainability, and real-world impact.

Professor Stefaan Simons, Chairman of the Worshipful Company of Horners Awards Committee, states: “Once again, we have witnessed an exceptional display of innovation and creativity within the plastics industry. The quality and diversity of entries continue to grow year on year, reflecting the industry's commitment to pushing boundaries and creating solutions that benefit both business and society. It also reflects the high regard held for the BPF Horners Awards and the work that both organisations do to promote the polymer sector. These awards celebrate not just technical excellence, but also the industry's dedication to sustainability and positive social impact."

Three awards are handed out. These are:

Plastics Innovation & Design

Bottlemakers Award

David Williams Award

This year's winners were...

Plastics Innovation and Design 2025 Winner:

Cubis Systems: PROtrough 350: Reinventing Cable Protection with Polymer Innovation

Cubis Systems won the Horner’s Award for Plastics Innovation & Design with their PROtrough 350, a pioneering polymer-based cable protection system. The judges were impressed by how it delivers a lighter, safer, and more sustainable alternative to traditional concrete systems. By reducing carbon emissions by 80 percent and being adopted across major UK infrastructure projects, PROtrough 350 is a great example of how polymer innovation can drive both environmental and operational benefits.

Plastics Innovation and Design 2025 Highly Commended:

Sharpak: SharpTek Technology

Sharpak was highly commended for their SharpTek technology, an inventive mono-material tray for berries that eliminates glued absorbent pads. This smart design helps reduce food waste, makes recycling easier, and lightens packaging, proving that simple changes can make a significant difference for circular packaging solutions.

Bottlemakers Award 2025 Winner:

First Editions Ltd: Foamo Coffee Cup- Redefining Reusable

First Editions has taken home the Bottlemakers Award with their Foamo Coffee Cup, an innovative packaging solution that caught the attention of the Horners committee for its creative approach to everyday packaging challenges. The product combines lightweight design with next generation foaming technology to create a durable cup that uses 50 per cent less plastic than typical alternatives, is fully recyclable, and significantly minimises environmental impact.

David Williams Award 2025 Winner:

Future Makers: Carpet Creates: A Circular Collaboration between Future Makers, MJ’s Event Services and Blu Sky Technical Services

This year's David Williams Award, which recognises social contribution through plastics, was awarded to Future Makers for their Carpet Creates project. In collaboration with MJ's Event Services and Blu Sky Technical Services, Future Makers developed an innovative system that transforms recycled event carpet into stylish, interlocking furniture. The project impressed the judges for its design-led circularity, diverting material from landfill whilst creating practical, attractive products that can be fully recycled at the end of their life.

Entries are open for the BPF Horners Award 2026. The deadline is 30 June 2026. Entries can be made at www.hornersaward.co.uk