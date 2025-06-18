WITTMANN to present the EcoPower Xpress at Drinktec 2025

The WITTMANN Group will present a high-speed machine from its EcoPower Xpress series at Drinktec later this year. Drinktec (15-19 September) attendees will be able to locate WITTMANN at Booth No. C6-501 in Hall C6. The all-electric, high-speed machine features dynamic drive axes for injection, closing, and opening, designed for fast movements and maximum control accuracy.

× Expand WITTMANN WITTMANN EcoPower Xpress 160/110+

At the beverage and liquid food technology trade fair, an EcoPower Xpress 160/1100+ will demonstrate the production of screw caps for drink bottles made of HDPE from TotalEnergies OneTech Belgium, using a 32-cavity mould supplied by HTW, Austria, with a diameter of 29/25 mm and a weight of 1.35 g. The machine features a WITTMANN material loader as well as a WITTMANN mould space moisturiser.

Following demoulding, the finished screw caps end up on a conveyor belt positioned below the machine’s mould space. Parts will then end up at an end-of-line automation system supplied by IMDvista. Inside this system, the caps pass through the cooling, orientation, and separation stations and finally inline quality inspection. Here, faulty parts are detected and automatically filtered out before the good parts reach the packaging station. The total cycle time for making 32 screw caps is no more than 2.5 seconds.

× Expand WITTMANN IMD Vista Downstream Line

Key features of the EcoPower Xpress: