Women in Plastics Italy celebrates its first year of activity

Women in Plastics Italy (WIPS-It) celebrated its first year of activity with the Annual Meeting held today at the Hotel Acquaviva del Garda, an event that brought together members, companies, professionals, and institutions to take stock of the association's first twelve months and share visions and new goals.

× Expand women in plastics

The event was well attended, confirming the inclusive nature of WIPS-It: not only women, but also numerous men and companies took part in the day, demonstrating a collective commitment to a more equitable, open, and collaborative culture within the rubber and plastics industry.

Founded in October 2024, Women in Plastics Italy promotes the enhancement of female talent and an inclusive and sustainable culture within the plastics industry. The association now has 160 members and offers training courses, networking opportunities, collaborations with the academic world, and communication campaigns to spread an informed and responsible image of plastics and their role in society.

The 2025 Annual Meeting featured a packed program of presentations and discussions. The association reviewed its growth and focused on some of the activities carried out in its first year, also previewing some of the upcoming events for 2026, including workshops, training sessions, and opportunities for personal growth.

The institutional address by Hon. Martina Semenzato, President of the Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry on Feminicide, offered a significant contribution on gender equality and social responsibility, highlighting the importance of women’s work and economic independence as essential tools to counter all forms of violence. The morning continued with an in-depth discussion on the gender gap and awareness as a lever for change.

In the afternoon, the focus shifted to the progress of the new WIPS-IT website on the topic of professional relocation. An additional panel dedicated to paths toward equality provided concrete examples from the business world, while the session dedicated to dialogue with young people and the academic world opened up perspectives on new training and collaborative projects. The day ended with a moment of synthesis, emotions, and final farewells.

Alongside the formal content, great importance was given to networking opportunities, which were a central element of the meeting. While lunch was an opportunity to symbolically celebrate the association's first birthday, informal exchanges were, as always, fundamental in fostering new relationships, sharing experiences, and building an increasingly solid network.

“We are proud of what we have built: in just one year, we have grown to a community of 160 professionals, a result that demonstrates the urgency and value of our mission. Even more significant is seeing that the Italian model is inspiring similar initiatives abroad. This confirms that we are on the right track”, said President Miriam Olivi.

Registration for 2026 is now officially open

Individuals—both women and men—as well as companies, associations, and legal entities can join the association as supporting or associate members who wish to support the mission of WIPS-It. All members are committed to promoting a culture of sustainability in order to spread a positive image of plastic, emphasising its essentiality and value, and to creating an inclusive and respectful work environment that guarantees equal opportunities for all.