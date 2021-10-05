X-Rite and Pantone to host online theory and QC seminars

X-Rite Incorporated and its subsidiary Pantone LLC have announced that its popular Fundamentals Seminar Series focusing on colour science and quality control is now available in an online learning format.

The remote format consists of two courses and features self-paced modules, downloadable course guides, educational videos, product demonstrations, and interactive activities. Attendees will learn about colour theory and how to measure, control, and communicate colour to improve production workflows, reduce waste, and meet sustainability goals.

Raj Shah, Vice President of Marketing, X-Rite and Pantone, said: “Last year we announced our first virtual Fundamentals Seminar Series course, the Fundamentals of Color and Appearance. We are excited to announce that the second course, Fundamentals of Instrumentation and Quality Control (FIQC), is now online, too. Together these courses provide a mix of colour theory and practical information to help attendees implement colour measurement and quality standards across their workflows and supply chains.”

The Online Fundamentals Seminar is a two-course series with more than 10 hours of video instruction taught by X-Rite Color Experts. To enhance the remote training experience, attendees have access to a discussion board and a live Q&A with an X-Rite Color Expert. The seminar is ideal for anyone who works with or specifies colour, including quality control professionals, lab technicians, part suppliers, product developers, designers, and manufacturers.

To register for one or both online seminars, visit https://www.xrite.com/fundamentals-of-instrumentation-and-quality-control-online and https://www.xrite.com/fundamentals-of-color-and-appearance-online

Shah added: “In addition to our online offering, we have brought back our in-person trainings and will conduct the two-day Fundamentals Seminar in a number of locations across the United States. By delivering colour education for every learning style, we are able to help attendees improve their colour knowledge and ensure their colour workflow is the best it can be.”