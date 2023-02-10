Alder and Axilone collaborate in cosmetic packaging partnership

Sustainable packaging company Alder Packaging, a beauty packaging company based out of Los Angeles, has announced a partnership with Axilone USA, a cosmetic packaging producer.

Alder Packaging launched in February 2022 as an eco-friendly beauty packaging company based in LA; the company has since provided full sustainability consulting for a wide variety of brands including skin, hair, colour cosmetics, and pet care. The team, benefiting from strong credentials across the Pacific West Coast, recently hired Ayden Peters as the newest Packaging Development Manager to help drive sustainable innovation and excellence in customer service.

Axilone Group, leveraging its industrial footprint in Europe and China, is a cosmetic packaging company for skincare, fragrance, and colour cosmetics. Well recognized, Axilone is a corporate member of SPICE, a sustainability packaging initiative to shape the future of cosmetic packaging. Axilone USA is headquartered in NYC, its newest partnership with Alder will expand their influence across the Pacific West Coast.

said Jerome Fraillon, CEO of Alder Packaging said: “At Alder, we are honoured to have established a relationship with Axilone, allowing us to tap into their quality, expertise, manufacturing practices, and custom packaging development to provide even stronger sustainable solutions to our West Coast partners.”

Jacques Cohen, CEO of Axilone USA added: “Our partnership with Alder Packaging is part of Axilone’s strategy to reinforce our leadership in premium sustainable beauty packaging. We know this collaboration will allow us to better understand West Coast customers’ expectations and continue to better serve them.”