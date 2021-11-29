ALDI LAUNCHES DEPOSIT RETURN SCHEME TRIAL IN SCOTLAND

Aldi is trialling its first deposit return scheme at its Bathgate store in West Lothian, Scotland, allowing customers to return bottles and cans in exchange for a voucher to be redeemed against their shopping.

Customers are encouraged to return single-use PET plastic or glass bottles from 50ml up to three litres, and aluminium drinks cans, to the reverse vending machine in the Bathgate store car park. For each item deposited, customers will receive 10p in the form of a voucher, up to a maximum of £5.

As part of the trial, Aldi will gather key insights in preparation for Scotland’s deposit return scheme, which is due to launch in July 2022.

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director for Aldi Scotland, said:“We’re always looking for new ways to look after our environment and promote recycling whenever possible.

“We hope local customers in Bathgate will embrace this trial and we will use their feedback to inform our plans as we prepare for the deposit return scheme roll out in Scotland.”