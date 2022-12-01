AMP opens new U.S headquarters

AMP Robotics Corp. (AMP) has opened its new corporate headquarters in Louisville. The office unites staff from AMP’s previous locations in Louisville and Broomfield in a modern, nearly 84,000-square-foot facility.

The new facility houses the company’s manufacturing and production operations, where AMP assembles and ships its AI-guided robotics systems to recycling facilities around the world.

AMP believes its domestic manufacturing operations ensure the company is well positioned to meet the demand for robotics to retrofit existing recycling infrastructure, with short fulfilment times and minimal exposure to supply chain disruptions.

AMP’s new headquarters also contains its R&D functions, including an advanced engineering laboratory, where the company develops, tests, and refines AI-powered automation applications for the recovery of recyclable plastics, paper, metals, and other materials. The lab serves as a demonstration center for AMP’s technology, replicating the environments of materials recovery facilities and plastic.

Founder and CEO of AMP Robotics, Matanya Horowitz said: “It’s exciting to unify our local employees in this state-of-the-art space, where we’ll incubate new ideas, flex our innovation muscle, and manufacture—all under one roof. We’re so pleased to be building our technology here in Colorado, where the state’s Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant program helped AMP get off the ground, starting with just a few people with a vision for how artificial intelligence could transform recycling. We see our journey as an example of what’s possible in the state.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said: “We are excited to celebrate AMP Robotics’ new manufacturing facility here in Louisville, bringing good-paying jobs to Coloradans in addition to the 200 existing jobs for Coloradans, and building upon our work to make recycling easier and more accessible.”